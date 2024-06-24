Monsoon: 5 Herbs To Grow In Your Kitchen Garden This Rainy Season

By: Rahul M | June 24, 2024
Monsoon is one of the best seasons to cultivate herbs in your kitchen garden to elevate your meals this rainy season.
All images from Canva
Apart from being a staple in the kitchen, Herbs fight common illnesses caused during Monsson. Here are five herbs you can grow in your kitchen garden for the season.
Basil is an ideal choice for monsoon plants. It can be grown outside and inside, providing natural antibiotics for your body. It also improves the immunity system.
Make Parsley part of your kitchen garden this monsoon. It can be used in salads, pasta and garnish for your meals.
You can grow Coriander in your indoor garden with minimal space. It is a staple herb used in every dish, enhancing the taste of the food.
Peppermint is a wonderful herb to grow in the rainy weather. Consuming peppermint can boost immunity and reduce bloating.
Rosemary is a popular herb used in cooking and has a very distinctive aroma and taste. Ensure to trim them daily in your kitchen garden for better growth.
