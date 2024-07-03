Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Watches Kalki 2898 AD With Ranveer Singh, In-Laws

By: Sachin T | July 03, 2024
Soon to be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, enjoyed a cosy movie night in the city on Tuesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The parents-to-be walked hand-in-hand as they arrived to watch Deepika's latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, which has shattered records at the box office
Deepika flaunted her pregnancy glow as she stepped out of the car in comfy casuals
She channelled her inner Naina with nerdy glasses and melted hearts with her million dollar smile
Ranveer went for an all-black look, and he was seen wearing multiple layers, along with a cap and a heavy beard
Ranveer's mother and sister also attended the special screening of Kalki 2898 AD and cheered for their bahu
Deepika and Ranveer are all set to welcome their first child in September this year
The lovebirds got married in November 2018 after dating for seven years
