Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Watches Kalki 2898 AD With Ranveer Singh, In-Laws

By: Sachin T | July 03, 2024

Soon to be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, enjoyed a cosy movie night in the city on Tuesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The parents-to-be walked hand-in-hand as they arrived to watch Deepika's latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, which has shattered records at the box office

Deepika flaunted her pregnancy glow as she stepped out of the car in comfy casuals

She channelled her inner Naina with nerdy glasses and melted hearts with her million dollar smile

Ranveer went for an all-black look, and he was seen wearing multiple layers, along with a cap and a heavy beard

Ranveer's mother and sister also attended the special screening of Kalki 2898 AD and cheered for their bahu

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to welcome their first child in September this year

The lovebirds got married in November 2018 after dating for seven years

Thanks For Reading!

All Cameos In Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur & Others Play Key Roles
Find out More