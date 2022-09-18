Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu steps out for a salon session

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress got papped as she stepped out for a salon session

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bipasha wore a comfy blue and white outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bipasha completed her look with a pair of white shoes

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Her pregnancy glow was unmissable in the pictures

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bipasha is expecting her first child with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bipasha and Karan fell in love after meeting on the sets of their 2015 film 'Alone'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They announced the pregnancy news in August.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

