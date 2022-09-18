Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu steps out for a salon session

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu was spotted in Mumbai on Sunday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress got papped as she stepped out for a salon session
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha wore a comfy blue and white outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha completed her look with a pair of white shoes
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Her pregnancy glow was unmissable in the pictures
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha is expecting her first child with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bipasha and Karan fell in love after meeting on the sets of their 2015 film 'Alone'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They announced the pregnancy news in August.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!