Hot Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in mini dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor posted several stunning photos of herself on Instagram

Over the years, Janhvi has transitioned from a newbie to fashionista

Clad in a mini dress with a plunging neckline, the 'Dhadak' actress served an ultra-glamorous look for her fans

It wouldn't be wrong to say that she has the power to carry each and every outfit with much style and grace

She captioned her post, "Passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say"

Her photos were immensely appreciated by her fans and followers

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'GoodLuck Jerry'

She will next be seen in films like 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Bawaal'

