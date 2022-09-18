Hot Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in mini dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor posted several stunning photos of herself on Instagram
Over the years, Janhvi has transitioned from a newbie to fashionista
Clad in a mini dress with a plunging neckline, the 'Dhadak' actress served an ultra-glamorous look for her fans
It wouldn't be wrong to say that she has the power to carry each and every outfit with much style and grace
She captioned her post, "Passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say"
Her photos were immensely appreciated by her fans and followers
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'GoodLuck Jerry'
She will next be seen in films like 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Bawaal'
