Mira Rajput birthday bash in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shahid being the perfect husband threw a grand party for his wifey dearest at a posh restaurant in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The party was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter was seen striking a pose for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pankaj Kapur and Sanah Kapur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Supriya Pathak

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kunal Kemmu, who is one of Shahid's best friends, also attended the party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ishaan and Kunal's bromance at the bash was unmissable

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made a fashionable splash at the birthday bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also arrived to wish Mira on her special day

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor promote 'Brahmastra' in Delhi
Find out More