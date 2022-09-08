Mira Rajput birthday bash in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shahid being the perfect husband threw a grand party for his wifey dearest at a posh restaurant in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The party was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter was seen striking a pose for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pankaj Kapur and Sanah Kapur
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Supriya Pathak
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kunal Kemmu, who is one of Shahid's best friends, also attended the party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ishaan and Kunal's bromance at the bash was unmissable
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made a fashionable splash at the birthday bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta also arrived to wish Mira on her special day
Photo by Viral Bhayani
