Milind Soman Birthday Special: Hottest pics of the OG supermodel

Supermodel Milind Soman gained immense popularity in 1990s. Born on November 4, 1965. He is also a fitness enthusiast.

Milind often leaves his fans mesmerised with his bold pictures

From photoshoot pictures to his exotic vacations, Milind often treats fans with stunning photos on social media

Milind set the temperature high with his beachside look

Milind is no stranger to controversies and was charged with ‘promoting obscenity’ when he posted this picture on Instagram

Milind's fitness pictures often leave everyone in awe of the star

Milind looked absolutely dreamy as he posed for the cameras in daylight

Milind looked dapper as he posed next to a brick wall

Milind was seen flaunting his toned physique as he posed shirtless

