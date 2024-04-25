Meet Your Match: 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched At ₹2.99 Lakh

By: Vikrant Durgale | April 25, 2024
Ex-showroom, the F77 Mach 2 Recon costs Rs. 3.99 lakh. Mach 2 Recon receives an upgraded 10.3 kWh unit and a larger 30 kW motor.
There are two models of the motorcycle that will be available: Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon. The former has an IDC range of 211 km, while the latter has a range of 323 km.
There will be three variants of the F77 Mach 2: Stealth, Laser, and Airstrike. There will be three color options for each version.
Three-step traction control is also included in the updated F77: T1 (Sport/Track), T2 (City/Street), and T3 (Rain/Ice).
Retrofitted with an electric drivetrain inspired by aviation, the F77 MACH 2 guarantees optimal performance in every riding scenario.
With a top speed of 155 kmph, the motorcycle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in about 2.8 seconds.
With the UV Care Max program, the EV's battery and drivetrain are covered for 800,000 km/8 years. For 5,000 rupees, pre-booking for the motorcycle is open as of right now.
