Meet Brazil’s superfan who fancies Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022
Mayara Lopes is loving every bit of action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup
Her favourite player is Brazil's No.9 Richarlison, who scored a brace in his World Cup debut for Selecao
"It was definitely exciting, Richarlison is amazing. I think he's going to be our next star,” she told the SunSport
Mayara also loves Neymar and is heartbroken by the knee injury to star player
Mayara is attracted to Brazil and Liverpool star Alisson, who is sporting a moustache at the World Cup
"Alisson is the best looking. He's very different from all the other Brazilians. I'm not attracted to regular Brazilian guys so he's definitely the one that saves it,” Mayara told the SunSport
"I am obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo, he is so handsome. Alisson is cute but Ronaldo is handsome," she added
The former cleaner, who boasts 32,000 followers on Instagram, moved from Jacarei, Brazil to Los Angeles in 2013 and now lives in Orlando, Florida
