Marvel Of Mazda: Japanese Carmaker Reveals The New CX-80

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 19, 2024
The New Mazda CX-80 is expected to be launched between September and November.
The wheelbase of the vehicle is bigger than its predecessor and been extended by 250mm, and its rear roofline is now 24mm taller.
With all seven seats in place, the boot space is 258 litres.
The plug-in hybrid variant combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 17.8kWh battery and electric motor.
The engine, which is same as the CX 60 gives the peak performance of 323bhp.
The vehicle is loaded with the kinematic posture control system, which brakes the inside rear wheel in fast corners to mitigate body roll.
The Volvo XC90 and the Hyundai Santa Fe are some of the others in the segment.
The Mazda CX 80 is estimated to be priced at USD 50,000 or around Rs 50 Lakh.
