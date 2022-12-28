Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Fred star as Manchester United rout Nottingham Forest 3-0, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022
Manchester United cruised to 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday as Marcus Rashford and Casemiro starred for the Red Devils at Old Trafford
AFP
Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were on the goalsheet as United put three past Forest on Tuesday
AFP
Man United took the lead in the 19th minute as Rashford scored from a wonderful corner kick routine initiated by Christian Eriksen
AFP
Rashford then turned provider three minutes later as he sent a pass to Martial, who hit a low shot past Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey into the net
AFP
Forest’s goal from Willy Boly was ruled out after VAR concluded the defender was offside
AFP
The second half saw United create a host of chances with Antony and Martial pulling out fantastic saves from Hennessey
AFP
Casemiro, who had a world-class performance on Tuesday, then set up Fred to put in the final touches of the win in the 87th minute as United secured all three points
AFP
Ten Hag's men are now one point off Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and also have a game in hand
AFP
