Mallika Sherawat's hot photos in bikini set internet ablaze

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023

Actress Mallika Sherawat has dropped stunning bikini pictures from her vacation

Mallika looked stunning in an orange and blue bikini

The Murder actress enjoyed some pool time during her exotic holiday at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Mallika often stuns her followers and fans with mesmerising pictures of herself

She is once again turning up the heat on social media with her sultry pictures

Mallika has appeared in Bollywood and international films like The Myth, Welcome, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Ugly Aur Pagli and Hisss

Mallika is also involved with women’s rights activism

She was last seen in Rajat Kapoor's film RK/Rkay which released in 2021

