Malaika Arora Birthday: Hottest photos of the diva

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022

Malaika Arora, born October 23, 1973 is an actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality. She gained prominence with songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,' 'Maahi Ve,' and Munni Badnaam Hui'

Malaika often leaves her fans mesmerised with her bold pictures

From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, she treats fans with stunning photos on social media

Malaika was seen flaunting her toned physique in a printed white bikini

Malaika looked stunning in a black monokini

Maliaka looked ravishing as she stepped outside of her vehicle

Malaika sent temperature soaring as she posed in a orange and black bikini

Malaika looked etheral as she posed for the cameras

For Dabboo Ratnani's shoot, Malaika rocked in a sequined bikini

She looked exquisite in a sequined saree

She looked phenomenal in her blue plunging neckline top

Malaika's beach side pictures often leave everyone in awe of the star

