Malaika Arora Birthday: Hottest photos of the diva

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022
Malaika Arora, born October 23, 1973 is an actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality. She gained prominence with songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,' 'Maahi Ve,' and Munni Badnaam Hui'
Malaika often leaves her fans mesmerised with her bold pictures
From photoshoot pictures to her exotic vacations, she treats fans with stunning photos on social media
Malaika was seen flaunting her toned physique in a printed white bikini
Malaika looked stunning in a black monokini
Maliaka looked ravishing as she stepped outside of her vehicle
Malaika sent temperature soaring as she posed in a orange and black bikini
Malaika looked etheral as she posed for the cameras
For Dabboo Ratnani's shoot, Malaika rocked in a sequined bikini
She looked exquisite in a sequined saree
She looked phenomenal in her blue plunging neckline top
Malaika's beach side pictures often leave everyone in awe of the star
Thanks For Reading!