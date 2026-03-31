Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Must- Visit Jain Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | March 31, 2026
Mahavir Jayanti is a significant festival in Jainism. The Jain community, which is present around the world, is preparing to celebrate this important occasion. On this auspicious day, visit these sacred Jain temples in India:
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The complex of seven Svetambara Jain temples is nestled within the Jaisalmer Fort. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Hill Forts of Rajasthan.
Dilwara Temple is another Jain temple in Rajasthan, situated in Mount Abu, and was built between the 11th and 16th centuries. This Jain temple is known for its stunning architecture and beautiful marble stone carvings. The temple interior boasts skilled human craftsmanship.
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Palitana Temples are located on Shatrunjaya Hill in Gujarat. It is the world's largest temple complex with over 2,700 temples, designed to be a "city of temples."
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Shikjhaji Temple is considered one of the most sacred sites of Jains. It is a place where 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras attained moksha (salvation). The temple is situated in Jharkhand.
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The Khajuraho Group of Monuments is a group of Hindu and Digambara Jain temples situated in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Mount Girnar is a sacred site for both Jainism and Hinduism. The ancient mountain features over 800 temples, including the 22nd Jain Tirthankara Lord Neminath's shrine. It also offers scenic views of its surroundings.
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