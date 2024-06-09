Loved Ananya Panday's Sparkly Pink Outfit? Here's How Much It Costs

By: Sachin T | June 09, 2024

Actress Ananya Panday has emerged to be one of the most loved Gen-Z fashionistas of Bollywood

On Sunday, she served outfit goals on her Instagram as she shared a slew of photos dazzling in a pink dress

The cutesy pink mini dress, embellished with hundreds of tiny crystals, is perfect for that dinner date with friends and can be even pulled off at a glitzy party if paired with the right accessories

Loved the dress? Well, Ananya got it straight from the shelves of the new-age fashion brand Area NYC, that has bean grabbing eyeballs of late

The mini bodycon dress is priced at a whopping Rs 1.37 lakh

Ananya paired the dress with pointy black stilettos adorned with dramatic pink bows

She kept her minimal and dewy with a generous dash of lip gloss and blush

"Starry night," she captioned the photos that stuck a chord with the Gen-Z

