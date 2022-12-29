List of unforgettable films of Rajesh Khanna

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
Superstar Rajesh Khanna, who ruled the hearts of millions with his impeccable performances, breathed his last on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 in Mumbai
The actor achieved fame that no other film star had ever experienced before. He was the highest-paid actor in his time and is also known as Bollywood's first 'superstar'
He has given his fans many moments to remember. On his birth anniversary, here are some of his best movies:
Anand is a story about a terminally ill man who wants to live a great life before he has to say goodbye to the world
In Kati Patang, a runaway bride promises her dying widowed friend that she will assume her identity and look after her infant child
In Aradhana, two people fall in love, are intimate with each other, as a result the woman gets pregnant and is forced to give her child up. She tries to get him back but difficulties ensue
Haathi Mere Saathi tells the story of a man who loves his elephant. However, he has to deal with obstacles that come his way
Sachaa Jhutha has got doppelgangers, crime and a man who has to prove his innocence
Thanks For Reading!