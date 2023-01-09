List of most popular male Bollywood actors

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Media insights firm Ormax has released the list of most popular male Bollywood stars of December 2022
Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Ram Setu, has topped the list
Shah Rukh, who is awaiting the release of Pathaan, ranked second in the list. He has been in news for the film over the last few weeks
Salman Khan grabbed the third spot in the list
It was followed by Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan, who will next be seen in films like Fighter and Krrish 4
Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor was at No. 5 in the list
Ajay Devgn is at No 6 in the list of most popular Bollywood stars
The list mentions Ranveer Singh at No 6. The actor's latest film Cirkus, which released in December 2022, was a flop
The list features Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan at No 9
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aryan is at the 10th position in the list
