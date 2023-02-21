List of Indian films that earned ₹1000 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's latest spy thriller has earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide
Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film added Rs 4 crore more to its collection on the 27th day of its release (Feb 20)
Amid the historic success of Pathaan, take a look at other Indian films that have earned over ₹1000 crore
Dangal - Aamir Khan's film reportedly became the first Indian film to earn ₹2000 crore worldwide after it earned Rs 2.5 crore on its 53rd day at the China box office
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Prabhas' film has reportedly earned ₹1747 crore globally
KGF: Chapter 2 - Yash-starrer, which released in 2022, earned ₹1188 crore at the global box office
RRR - SS Rajamouli's epic drama, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has earned ₹1174 crore globally
