Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh turns 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan turned 2 on Tuesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He is the younger one of the couple's two sons, the elder son being Taimur Ali Khan

Jeh was born to Bebo and Saif on February 21, 2021

On Tuesday, he was spotted paying a visit to his grandpa Randhir Kapoor at his residence

The toddler excitedly waved at the paps as his nanny took him inside

The Kapoor and Khan families celebrated Jeh's birthday at Randhir's residence

Unlike Taimur, Bebo and Saif have made it a point to shield Jeh from the public eye as much as possible

Even then, he has emerged to be the new paparazzi favourite and is one of the most loved starkids on the block

