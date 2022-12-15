Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe: Here’s how the two footballing greats stack up statistically ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 final, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 15, 2022

Argentina great Lionel Messi will lock horns with French superstar Kylian Mbappe in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday.

Messi recently said that the final will be his last World Cup game

Messi will be playing his fifth World Cup while Mbappe will feature in his second global event

Mbappe has only scored two less goals than Messi despite playing 12 less games at the World Cup

The two clashed in the Round of 16 four years ago in Russia which saw France knockout Argentina 4-3. Mbappe scored twice while Messi fired a blank

Now clubmates at PSG, the duo are joint top scorers at this World Cup with five goals in six games

Messi has scored 11 goals in 25 games at the World Cup, while Mbappe has nine from 13 outings

Mbappe averages a goal every 112 minutes while Messi on the other hand averages a goal every 199 minutes at the World Cup

In terms of assists, the Argentina skipper has set up eight goals in the World Cup, compared to two for Mbappe

