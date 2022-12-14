FIFA World Cup 2022: Records broken by Lionel Messi en-route to the final in Qatar, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022
While leading Argentina to the final of the FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Croatia, Lionel Messi has inched a step closer to fulfilling his biggest dream
In the process of taking Argentina to the final, Messi set many records
The 35-year-old scored a goal in the match through a penalty, which is his fifth in Qatar 2022
Messi is one of only six men to have played in five World Cups alongside Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthaus, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo
He now shares the record with German World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus for the most World Cup appearances -- 25
Messi has made a record 18 appearances as captain in the World Cup. He is followed by Rafa Marquez (17) and Diego Maradona (16).
He is the only player to register an assist in five World Cup editions. His closest challengers are Pele, Grzegorz Lato, Diego Maradona and David Beckham, who set up goals in three editions apiece
Pele and Messi share the record for the most assists in the knockout phase (6)
Messi is Argentina's leading marksman in the World Cup with 11 goals. He is followed by Gabriel Batistuta (10), Diego Maradona (8), Guillermo Stabile (8), Mario Kempes (6) and Gonzalo Higuain (5)
Paolo Maldini has played the most minutes in World Cup history: 2,217. Messi is on 2,194 and could surpass the Italian in the Qatar 2022 final
Messi is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s. Pele missed out on accomplishing the same by four months