Lionel Messi ends debate to become football's greatest ever player after lifting FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a FIFA World Cup champion
PTI
Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years
AFP
Now there's no debate. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of foootball's greatest ever players, alongside Pele — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared
AFP
Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina
AFP
Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria's goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes
AFP
Mbappe scored two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute
AFP
But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout
AFP
Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France
AFP
Europe's run of four straight World Cup winners came to an end. The last South American champion was Brazil, and that was also in Asia — when Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament in 2002
AFP
Argentina won its previous World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986. In Qatar, the country backed up its victory from last year's Copa America, its first major trophy since 1993
AFP
Thanks For Reading!