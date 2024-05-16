Light And Fast: The Revamped McLaren 750S Is More Powerful Than Ever Before

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 16, 2024
The McLaren 750S Complete with jaw-dropping styling, goosebumps-inducing sound, and heart-pounding performance
For improved aerodynamics, the front lip has been extended, the headlamp sockets have been made narrower, and the bumper has been redesigned with sleeker air intakes.
the M840T 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine powering the 750S is the same as the one found in the 720S., there is an increase in power to 750 horsepower and 800 Nm.
The drive mode rocker switches have been relocated to a more convenient spot near the steering wheel.
The 750S offers a new degree of aerodynamic efficiency thanks to its improved forms and surfaces. The front splitter and bumper are new.
The cabin's interior design is functional and minimalist. With just the most basic controls and a button-free steering wheel, there's nothing to divert your attention from driving.
It has a muscular appearance thanks to the 20-inch rear wheels and fat 305/30 section tires and 19-inch front wheels look amazing.
