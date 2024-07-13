Legacy in Motion: Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 13, 2024
Ducati introduces the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition.
This limited units will be released in India, with deliveries prioritised for early buyers.
It comes with carbon fiber components, billet aluminum triple clamp, and a Superquadro Tribute livery.
It is equipped with a 955 cc Superquadro L-twin engine, delivering 155 hp and 104 Nm of torque.
The bike features a striking red, white, and black fairing design with a dark grey fuel tank.
It includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, and Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 for enhanced performance.
It feature a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, Brembo braking system, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires for exceptional handling and control.
