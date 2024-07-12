Honda Unveils UK-Exclusive Limited Edition Africa Twin Adventure Roads

By: G R Mukesh | July 12, 2024
Honda has unveiled the limited edition Africa Twin, named the Adventure Roads, which is restricted to only 75 units.
The Africa Twin Adventure Roads Edition is based on the top-spec version, featuring advanced electronic aids and electronic suspension.
It sports the signature tri-colour paint job and includes standard crash protection, a bash plate, and radiator protection.
This special edition will be sold exclusively in the UK.
The motorcycle is powered by a 1084cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 100bhp and 112Nm of torque.
The Adventure Roads edition is inspired by Honda's annual global trip event, which was held in Morocco this year.
Its is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
