Kylian Mbappe helps France storm into Last 8 with 3-1 win over Poland, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022
Defending champions France eased to a comfortable 3-1 win over Poland to make it to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup
AFP
On Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium, a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a record-breaking goal from Olivier Giroud helped Didier Deschamps' team's cause
AFP
Poland's Robert Lewandowski managed to get a consolation strike in injury stoppage time from the penalty spot
AFP
Giroud (44th minute) scored just before half-time to open the door, and Mbappe (74 and 90'+1) marched through it with two scorchers in the second half
AFP
Lewandowski (90+9) scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to salvage some pride
AFP
Poland, in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 and looking for a first quarterfinal appearance since 1982, was the better team in the first half but could not convert their chances
AFP
It was Giroud's 52nd goal for Les Bleus, which puts him one ahead of Thierry Henry and etched his name into the France history books as the all-time top scorer for the Les Blues
AFP
The Milan striker had equalled Henry's 51-goal record with a brace in a 4-1 win over Australia in his nation's World Cup opener, leaving him one shy of the outright benchmark
AFP
France will meet England in the quarterfinals on Saturday
AFP
Thanks For Reading!