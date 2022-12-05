Kylian Mbappe helps France storm into Last 8 with 3-1 win over Poland, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022

Defending champions France eased to a comfortable 3-1 win over Poland to make it to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup

AFP

On Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium, a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a record-breaking goal from Olivier Giroud helped Didier Deschamps' team's cause

AFP

Poland's Robert Lewandowski managed to get a consolation strike in injury stoppage time from the penalty spot

AFP

Giroud (44th minute) scored just before half-time to open the door, and Mbappe (74 and 90'+1) marched through it with two scorchers in the second half

AFP

Lewandowski (90+9) scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to salvage some pride

AFP

Poland, in the knockout stage for the first time since 1986 and looking for a first quarterfinal appearance since 1982, was the better team in the first half but could not convert their chances

AFP

It was Giroud's 52nd goal for Les Bleus, which puts him one ahead of Thierry Henry and etched his name into the France history books as the all-time top scorer for the Les Blues

AFP

The Milan striker had equalled Henry's 51-goal record with a brace in a 4-1 win over Australia in his nation's World Cup opener, leaving him one shy of the outright benchmark

AFP

France will meet England in the quarterfinals on Saturday

AFP

