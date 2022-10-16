Kunal Kapoor Birthday Special: Best performances of the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Kunal Kapoor will celebrate his 45th birthday on October 18. He is actor, model, film producer, writer and entrepreneur. Here are 10 of his memorable performances
Kunal played the roles of a college student Aslam Khan and patriot Ashfaqullah Khan in Rang De Basanti
Kunal essayed the role of a decoy Sameer Ali in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don 2'
Kunal played 'Raghuvendra', a film producer, in the coming-of-age drama film 'Dear Zindagi'
Kunal played 'Samrat' in the movie 'Gold.' His character was inspired by Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest field hockey players of India
Kunal played 'Imran Pathan' aka 'Majnu' in the 2007 released dance film 'Aaja Nachle'
He played the lead 'Omi Khurana' who is on a run from a dangerous gangster in 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurara'
'Bachna Ae Haseeno', Kunal had a cameo
Kunal played an aspiring political leader 'Aatif Hussain' in 'Lamhaa.' It also starred Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Dutt
For playing 'Raj Singhdeo' in 'Kaun Kitne Paani Mein', the actor lost 10 kgs
Kunal played the role of a charismatic drama teacher 'Murali' in the film 'Noblemen'
