KRK Arrested: Controversial tweets of Kamaal R Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2022
Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Tuesday for an alleged defamatory tweet, dating back to 2020
He had taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon
Recently, he had blamed Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's low phase. "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem (sic)," he tweeted
In 2021, KRK took to Twitter to predict "Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years"
He had once taken a dig at Deepika Padukone's 'My Choice' video with the tweet, "Today I am going to have sex with 16 year old maid because it's my choice"
He had once gotten into a Twitter war with Sonakshi Sinha for tweeting, "Pls RT this if you think that Deepika Padukone has biggest butt in Bollywood"
In 2012, he had tweeted, "It's my challenge that if Modi ji will become PM of India then I shall do sex change and marry with Karan Johar"
KRK had once written about Bal Thackeray, "When Ravan died each and every Sri Lankan was crying but still he was Ravan. He is Ravan and he will be Ravan forever"
KRK faced netizens' wrath when he had tweeted, "I request to Digvijay Singh Ji to have a strip show of Sunny Leone in the function of his marriage and I will pay Rs 1 crore to the Congress party fund"
If that wasn't enough, he has even stooped so low as to ask Priyanka Chopra if she was a virgin. "I want to ask only one question to @priyankachopra ji Madam ji are you also virgin like Rakhi Sawant? #JustAsking," he had tweeted
"If Mahesh bhatt president n Ekta kapoor is PM of india then every morning 1000 of porn stars like sunny leone will do parade at india gate (sic)," he had once tweeted
