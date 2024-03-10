Kriti Sanon, Munawar Faruqui, Nita Ambani & Others Dazzle At Miss World 2024 Gala

By: Sachin T | March 10, 2024
The Miss World 2024 pageant was held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and it was one star-studded event. Among the first ones to arrive was Kriti Sanon, who looked radiant in a green off-shoulder gown with matching heels
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde dazzled in a magenta sequined bodycon gown
Munawar Faruqui was all smiles as he arrived on the red carpet wearing shades of brown and tan
Nita Ambani stole the spotlight in an exquisite Banarasi jangla saree
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was all decked up in a shimmery ivory bralette with matching skirt and a dramatic trail
Sonakshi Sinha looked edgy in a red body-hugging gown which accentuated her curves
Karan Johar was the host of Miss World 2024, which was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai
Singer Shaan was seen belting out a soulful performance ahead of the announcement of the Miss World 2024 winner
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra represented the actress in a shimmery yellow saree
Neha Kakkar added the glitter and glam to the red carpet in her bling co-ord set, but it was her red gloves which caught the eyes of the netizens
Boney Kapoor arrived all suited up in a red tux for the mega night
New mommy Rubina Dilaik flaunted her toned figure in a velvet blue gown with a thigh-high slit
She was accompanied by her husband Abhinav Shukla who looked dapper in a burgundy velvet jacket
Shalin Bhanot kept it classy in a black and white tuxedo
Mannara Chopra sashayed down the red carpet wearing a shimmery silver strappy gown with a thigh-high slit and matching heels
Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam went out of her way to glam up for the night in a black and golden off-shoulder gown
