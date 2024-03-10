Kriti Sanon, Munawar Faruqui, Nita Ambani & Others Dazzle At Miss World 2024 Gala

By: Sachin T | March 10, 2024

The Miss World 2024 pageant was held in Mumbai on Saturday evening and it was one star-studded event. Among the first ones to arrive was Kriti Sanon, who looked radiant in a green off-shoulder gown with matching heels

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde dazzled in a magenta sequined bodycon gown

Munawar Faruqui was all smiles as he arrived on the red carpet wearing shades of brown and tan

Nita Ambani stole the spotlight in an exquisite Banarasi jangla saree

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was all decked up in a shimmery ivory bralette with matching skirt and a dramatic trail

Sonakshi Sinha looked edgy in a red body-hugging gown which accentuated her curves

Karan Johar was the host of Miss World 2024, which was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai

Singer Shaan was seen belting out a soulful performance ahead of the announcement of the Miss World 2024 winner

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra represented the actress in a shimmery yellow saree

Neha Kakkar added the glitter and glam to the red carpet in her bling co-ord set, but it was her red gloves which caught the eyes of the netizens

Boney Kapoor arrived all suited up in a red tux for the mega night

New mommy Rubina Dilaik flaunted her toned figure in a velvet blue gown with a thigh-high slit

She was accompanied by her husband Abhinav Shukla who looked dapper in a burgundy velvet jacket

Shalin Bhanot kept it classy in a black and white tuxedo

Mannara Chopra sashayed down the red carpet wearing a shimmery silver strappy gown with a thigh-high slit and matching heels

Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam went out of her way to glam up for the night in a black and golden off-shoulder gown

Thanks For Reading!

Inside PHOTOS From Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma's Fun Sufi Night In Jaipur
Find out More