Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari's sultry vacation pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023

Palak Tiwari is all set to star in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The aspiring actress has currently wrapped up work and is enjoying the time of her life

Palak shared a slew of pictures from her recent beach vacation in which she can be seen flaunting her bikini collection

The actress did not reveal her holiday destination but was seen striking some stunning poses on Instagram

For the unversed, Palak is the daughter of television fame Shweta Tiwari

She shot to fame with the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Harddy Sandhu

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak is also set to star in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

The film also stars Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji

Palak's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release on Eid this year

