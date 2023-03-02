Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari's sultry vacation pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023
Palak Tiwari is all set to star in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
The aspiring actress has currently wrapped up work and is enjoying the time of her life
Palak shared a slew of pictures from her recent beach vacation in which she can be seen flaunting her bikini collection
The actress did not reveal her holiday destination but was seen striking some stunning poses on Instagram
For the unversed, Palak is the daughter of television fame Shweta Tiwari
She shot to fame with the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' by Harddy Sandhu
Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Palak is also set to star in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter
The film also stars Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji
Palak's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release on Eid this year
Thanks For Reading!