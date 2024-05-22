King Of Monaco: McLaren Pays Tribute To Ayrton Senna With A Special Car

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 22, 2024
British motor-giant Mclaren commemorated the 30th death anniversary of Brazilian F1 legend Ayrton Senna with a new look car.
The cars are doused in the colours of the Brazilian flag, along with inspiration for Senna's famous Yellow helmet.
Senna, who was regarded as the King of Monaco, died in 1994 in a racing car crash San Marino Italy.
Senna, while driving for Mclaren won five Monaco GP trophies.
The supercar will makes its debut at Senna's favourite Monaco GP.
The Monaco GP will be held on Sunday, 26 May. Track: Circuit de Monaco
Ayrton Senna was a racing driver from Brazil. Senna won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship in 1988, 1990, and 1991.
Thanks For Reading!