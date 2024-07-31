Kiara Advani's Iconic Fashion Moments At The Red Carpet

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 31, 2024
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is celebrating her 34th birthday on July 31. Apart from being an amazing actor in the industry, she is also a fashion icon among the fans
Kiara Advani | Instagram
From ethnic attire to modern couture, the actress has been a fashion inspiration for many. On the occasion of her birthday, let's check out some of the iconic fashion moments served by Kiara on the red carpet
Kiara's exquisite corset gown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will always remain iconic among fashion enthusiasts. The ensemble featured a pink satin corset top with black velvet fish-cut bottom. The giant bow on the back of the dress stole the show
For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding extravaganza, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star donned an array of stunning silhouettes. One of the best looks from the event night was the black bodycon dress that boasted of a deep neckline and a floral embellishment
Another iconic attire was a flowy, colourful gown featuring a corseted bodice and a floor-length skirt. Her minimal accessorising and wavy hairdo always remains a staple style
Kiara exuded Disney charm in a coral strapless gown at the 2022 Filmfare Awards red carpet. The outfit featured a structured bodice, a long trail, and a thigh-high slit
Lastly, she looked breathtaking in the striking black look that showcased a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and flared details
