Kiara Advani Turns Heads In ₹1.89 Lakh Beige Ruched Sheer Midi Dress At Event In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 16, 2024

Kiara Advani is a true diva and definition of a fashionista! Recently attended an event in Mumbai, where she was seen wearing a stunning bodycon dress

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani wore a beige midi dress from the brand, Magda Butrym, which is priced at ₹1.89 lakh, according to FWRD

Kiara Advani's bodycon dress featured a 3D swirl accent at neckline that added more drama to her look

The Shershaah actress paired the dress with a stunning pair of stiletto heels, which is priced at Rs 3,826

For accessories, Kiara Advani wore a pair of golden earrings and added several golden rings

Kiara Advani's makeup was kept dewy, which featured a brown lipshade

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the lead

