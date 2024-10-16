Kiara Advani Turns Heads In ₹1.89 Lakh Beige Ruched Sheer Midi Dress At Event In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 16, 2024
Kiara Advani is a true diva and definition of a fashionista! Recently attended an event in Mumbai, where she was seen wearing a stunning bodycon dress
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani wore a beige midi dress from the brand, Magda Butrym, which is priced at ₹1.89 lakh, according to FWRD
Kiara Advani's bodycon dress featured a 3D swirl accent at neckline that added more drama to her look
The Shershaah actress paired the dress with a stunning pair of stiletto heels, which is priced at Rs 3,826
For accessories, Kiara Advani wore a pair of golden earrings and added several golden rings
Kiara Advani's makeup was kept dewy, which featured a brown lipshade
On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the lead
