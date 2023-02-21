Kiara Advani amps up airport look with tiny bag worth ₹2.3 lakh

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at Mumbai airport on February 21

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The couple reportedly returned from their honeymoon

Both Kiara and Sidharth kept their airport look cool and casual

Kiara kept her look simple in a white tank top with matching loose pants

Sidharth wore full-sleeved lavender t-shirt and paired it with white pants

The actress opted for a gold Prada sling bag, which is priced at $ 2,800 (Rs 2,31,ooo approx.) on the brands official website

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer

Later, they hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of Shershaah

However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship

