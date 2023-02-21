Kiara Advani amps up airport look with tiny bag worth ₹2.3 lakh

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 21, 2023
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at Mumbai airport on February 21
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The couple reportedly returned from their honeymoon
Both Kiara and Sidharth kept their airport look cool and casual
Kiara kept her look simple in a white tank top with matching loose pants
Sidharth wore full-sleeved lavender t-shirt and paired it with white pants
The actress opted for a gold Prada sling bag, which is priced at $ 2,800 (Rs 2,31,ooo approx.) on the brands official website
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer
Later, they hosted a star-studded wedding reception for their industry colleagues in Mumbai
The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of Shershaah
However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship
