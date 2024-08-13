Kia K8 2025: The Rightful Heir To Cadenza

By: G R Mukesh | August 13, 2024
The Kia K8 is out for everyone to see, as the upgraded car succeds the Kia Cadenza.
The car's design is largely inpsired from its array of Electric cars, this is even reflected in its thin vertical headlights.
Inside, the primary appeal is comfort that is oreinted in a sleek looking atmosphere.
The car will be powered by 3.5-liter V-6 engine and is expected to produce a top performance of 296 horsepower.
Although this car will be available only in South Korea, it couls slowly be on the street elsewhere.
The car's predecessor, the Kia Cadenza was discontinued in 2021.
Other cars in the segement include the likes of The Toyota Camry 2024, which can attain the peak performance of around 232 Hp.
The Kia K8 is estimated to be priced at around Rs 35-38 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!