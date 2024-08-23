Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebs At Anamika Khanna X H&M Launch Party

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 23, 2024
Ace designer Anamika Khanna hosted a launch party for the upcoming collection with H&M in Mumbai last night (August 22), where many glamourous B-Town celebs graced the event in style
All images from Varinder Chawla
South Indian heartthrob Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned in an all-black ensemble from the newest collection, which featured a cropped top and draped silk skirt
Gen-Z star Khushi Kapoor showcased her ultimate fashion game at the event, donning a long dress styled with a white collared shirt. The outfit was adorned with intricate, vibrant prints
Actress Mira Rajput oozed glamour in a shimmering black cropped blazer featuring an aqua-green collar paired with black flared pants
Singer Armaan Malik and fiancé Aashna Shroff also attended the event. The singer wore a matching hoodie and pants, while influencer Aashna opted for a printed dress completed by statement red heels
Rasha Thadani graced the party in three-piece attire featuring a floral print bralette top, matching pants, and a shrug. She finished her look with multi-layered jewellery
Actress Neha Dhupia exuded chic and sophistication in a green blazer look styled with matching pant
