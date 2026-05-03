Kedarnath Yatra Guide: Must-Visit Places Along The Pilgrimage Route

By: Sunanda Singh | May 03, 2026

The Kedarnath Yatra is one of the most revered pilgrimages in India, which is nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas. If you are visiting Kedarnath, then make sure you visit these astonishing places which are mentioned in the following slides:

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Dhari Devi Temple is a revered shrine believed to be the protector of the region. It is situated on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

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Devprayag Sangam is the sacred confluence where the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers meet to form the Ganga.

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Mana Village is known as the last village of India near the Indo-Tibetan border. A rich mythological and cultural site, it is a must-visit destination.

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Vasuki Tal is a pristine glacial lake surrounded by majestic peaks. It is ideal for those seeking tranquillity and adventure.

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Last but not least is Vasudhara Falls. It is a stunning waterfall believed to bless only those pure at heart, which is set amidst dramatic mountain scenery.

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Chandrashila is a breathtaking summit offering panoramic Himalayan views and a serene spiritual ambience.

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