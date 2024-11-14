Kartik Purnima 2024: Donate These Items To Embrace Goddess Lakshmi's Blessings

By: Rahul M | November 14, 2024
Kartik Purnima is considered one of the most significant days for Hindus. It occurs in the Kartik mahina on the day of the full moon
All images from Canva
This year, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, November 15. The Purnima tithi begins on November 15, 2024, at 06:19 am and ends on November 16, 2024, at 02:58 AM
Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi is part of rituals. Here are auspicious things you should donate on this day to:
Donating milk on Kartik Purnima is seen as very auspicious. It’s believed to bring prosperity, protect from financial troubles, and invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi
Donating jaggery on Kartik Purnima is believed to please Lord Vishnu and bring wealth and prosperity through Goddess Lakshmi's blessings
Donating food grains on Kartik Purnima is considered a significant act of charity. It is believed to ensure that devotees' homes are always filled with enough food and earn respect within the community
Lastly, donating clothing on Kartik Purnima is considered very fortunate. This act is believed to boost financial stability and bring respect in the community
Thanks For Reading!