Kareena Kapoor's Birthday: Fashion Moments Of The Actress That Oozes 'Bebo' Charm

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 20, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bollywood's beloved 'Bebo,' is turning 44 tomorrow (September 21). On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of the extravagant fashion moments served by the actress

All images from Kareena Kapoor Khan | Instagram

In a recent appearance, the actress stunned in a custom vintage Banarasi saree by designer Amit Aggarwal's latest couture collection, "Antevorta"

She exuded royalty in a red salwar suit from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi for Ambani's 2024 Ganeshotsav. The 'Jab We Met' star added drama to her ensemble with a massive gold jhumkas

For a Bvlgari event, Khan channelled old Hollywood glamour in a shimmering off-shoulder gown, complemented with statement diamond jewels

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities, the 'Crew' actress donned an enchanting gold-embellished attire by Ritu Kumar. The cherry on top was the exquisite polki neckpiece she repeated from her wedding reception

Another best look from the Ambani pre-wedding was the sequined black saree, adorned with shiny metallic fabric. The look was accentuated with dangling diamond earrings and a sleek bun hairdo

We cannot miss the House of Masaba look, featuring Kareen Kapoor in an extravagant ivory lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, dori and sitara detailing. What really stole the show was the magnificent matha patti she wore

Apart from the glitz and glam, Bebo loves chic and demure looks for a casual outing day

Thanks For Reading!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Bombshell In Off-Shoulder Red Gown With Risque Thigh-High Slit
Find out More