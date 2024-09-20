Kareena Kapoor's Birthday: Fashion Moments Of The Actress That Oozes 'Bebo' Charm

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 20, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bollywood's beloved 'Bebo,' is turning 44 tomorrow (September 21). On the occasion of her birthday, here are some of the extravagant fashion moments served by the actress
All images from Kareena Kapoor Khan | Instagram
In a recent appearance, the actress stunned in a custom vintage Banarasi saree by designer Amit Aggarwal's latest couture collection, "Antevorta"
She exuded royalty in a red salwar suit from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi for Ambani's 2024 Ganeshotsav. The 'Jab We Met' star added drama to her ensemble with a massive gold jhumkas
For a Bvlgari event, Khan channelled old Hollywood glamour in a shimmering off-shoulder gown, complemented with statement diamond jewels
At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities, the 'Crew' actress donned an enchanting gold-embellished attire by Ritu Kumar. The cherry on top was the exquisite polki neckpiece she repeated from her wedding reception
Another best look from the Ambani pre-wedding was the sequined black saree, adorned with shiny metallic fabric. The look was accentuated with dangling diamond earrings and a sleek bun hairdo
We cannot miss the House of Masaba look, featuring Kareen Kapoor in an extravagant ivory lehenga with intricate gold embroidery, dori and sitara detailing. What really stole the show was the magnificent matha patti she wore
Apart from the glitz and glam, Bebo loves chic and demure looks for a casual outing day
