Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Blue Maxi Dress & Rosette Blazer At Doha Event

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attended an exhibition in Doha on February 8. She has been sharing stunning pictures from the event on Instagram
For the event, Kareena opted for a powder-blue chic two-piece ensemble
The stunning outfit featured a long maxi dress and a full-sleeved rosette blazer
The actress opted for minimalist makeup and lefty her hair loose with a side partition
Kareena accesorised her glamorous look with a diamond neckpiece
"Shine bright like a diamond they said… and so I did," Kareena captioned her post
As a trendsetter, Kareena often effortlessly makes bold fashion statements on and off the screen
It wouldn't be wrong to call her a Fashion Goddess. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Jaane Jaan
