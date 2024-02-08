Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Blue Maxi Dress & Rosette Blazer At Doha Event

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attended an exhibition in Doha on February 8. She has been sharing stunning pictures from the event on Instagram

For the event, Kareena opted for a powder-blue chic two-piece ensemble

The stunning outfit featured a long maxi dress and a full-sleeved rosette blazer

The actress opted for minimalist makeup and lefty her hair loose with a side partition

Kareena accesorised her glamorous look with a diamond neckpiece

"Shine bright like a diamond they said… and so I did," Kareena captioned her post

As a trendsetter, Kareena often effortlessly makes bold fashion statements on and off the screen

It wouldn't be wrong to call her a Fashion Goddess. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Jaane Jaan

Thanks For Reading!

Hina Khan Rocks Trendy Floral Fashion In Red Mini Dress
Find out More