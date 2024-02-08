Hina Khan Rocks Trendy Floral Fashion In Red Mini Dress

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan is all set to paint the town red this Valentine's week
The actress grabbed eyeballs as she shared several pictures of herself in a red floral mini dress
Hina looked gorgeous in a full sleeves dress which featured V neck and white and grey floral prints
The Country of Blind actress accesorised her look with a solid golden earrings and a finger ring.
She opted for minimalist makeup and her nude lips and light blush completed her look very well
Hina decided to keep her hairstyle simple as she opted for a messy half bun
She amped up her overall look with metallic and embellished black pointy heels
With these stunning photos, Hina has once again proved why she is known as the undisputed fashion icon
