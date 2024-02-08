Hina Khan Rocks Trendy Floral Fashion In Red Mini Dress

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan is all set to paint the town red this Valentine's week

The actress grabbed eyeballs as she shared several pictures of herself in a red floral mini dress

Hina looked gorgeous in a full sleeves dress which featured V neck and white and grey floral prints

The Country of Blind actress accesorised her look with a solid golden earrings and a finger ring.

She opted for minimalist makeup and her nude lips and light blush completed her look very well

Hina decided to keep her hairstyle simple as she opted for a messy half bun

She amped up her overall look with metallic and embellished black pointy heels

With these stunning photos, Hina has once again proved why she is known as the undisputed fashion icon

