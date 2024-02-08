Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji & Others Party Hard At Karan Johar's Residence

By: Sachin T | February 08, 2024
Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi turned a year older on February 7 and celebs were seen partying at the filmmaker's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the event
Among the first ones to arrive at KJo's place was his best friend Rani Mukerji, who was seen wearing an oversized vibrant shirt with huge shades
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt was the next to reach the venue to celebrate the birthday of Yash and Roohi, whom she calls her little siblings
Ranbir Kapoor too attended the birthday party, albeit he arrived quite late after wrapping up work
Alia-Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji, who is also quite close to KJo, was a part of the intimate bash
Arjun Kapoor was seen arriving at Karan's residence with Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife
Handsome hunk Aditya Roy Kapur was engrossed in his phone as he reached the venue alone later
Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan was all smiles as the paps clicked him at the venue
