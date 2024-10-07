Kareena Kapoor Looks Ethereal In Pearl Corset Saree At Singham Again Trailer Launch

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 07, 2024
Singham Again trailer launch in Mumbai today (October 7) was nothing less than a star-studded show, where many Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Shetty graced the event in style
Among all, Bebo stole the spotlight with her breathtaking custom-made pearl white saree from the shelves of ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra
The ensemble featured an exquisite corset blouse worn over the drape. The corset was adorned with intricate sequin and bead embellishments and boasted of a plunging sweetheart neckline and a structured silhouette
She exuded elegance in the chiffon saree with a beautiful border featuring scalloped lace embroidery. The look was elevated with the unique off-the-shoulder pallu drape
Kareena accessorised her saree with dangling earrings, a bracelet, a statement ring and heels
For the makeup glam, she chose smokey eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips and a beautiful bindi
Lastly, Kareena finished off her look with middle-parted loose waves hairdo
