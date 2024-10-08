Karan Johar Wears A Schiaparelli Blonde Braid Tie That Costs ₹2 Lakh; Know Details Of His Outfit

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 08, 2024

Karan Johar recently attended the launch of luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader. Usually, he is known for his quirky wardrobe style and funky accesories but what caught everybody's attention this time is the tie and the brooch

All images from Instagram

Karan Johar looked like an absolute star in the beige suit. He can be seen posing with a dark brown Hermes bag that compliments his ensemble

Coming to the blonde braided tie, it is from the luxury brand Schiaparelli's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection that was featured at the Paris Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week

The tie is made out of actual blonde hair pleated into a tie and had stunned the spectators when it was introduced on the runway

The tie is called the Schiaparelli Trompe L'oeil Cowboy tie and it usually looks like a normal tie until you pot the braid. According to their website, the tie costs Rs. 1,93,685

Besides the tie, Karan also adorned a embellished eye brooch on his blazer that elevated his look

He also styled his outfit with a tan coloured jumbo Hermes bag and heeled shoes

