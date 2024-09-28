World's Most Expensive Bag Costing ₹2.3 Crore Unveiled By Rabanne At Paris Fashion Week

Instagram

At Paris Fashion Week, Rabanne introduced an exquisite, one of its kind bag to the world. This is the world's most expensive handbag. This gold bag was created in collaboration with French jeweler Arthus Bertrand. This 1960 nano-bag has over 18-carat gold medallions. Until now, the world's most expensive bag was the Hermes Birkin.

Rabanne introced this bag at their 2025 runway show, paying tribute their iconic mini-dress that was designed for legend Francoise Hardy in 1968. This dress was titled the 'Most Expensive Dress' of its time. It was made of 1,000 gold plaques and had 300 carats of diamonds embedded in it.

More about the world's most expensive bag

This gold handbag that was showcased at the runway of Paris Fashion Week is a collab creation between Maison Rabanne and the esteemed jeweler Arthus Bertrand. This bag is a piece of art not only because it purely made out of interlinked discs of gold but because of intricate detailings of it and the handwork taken to make it. While introducing this bag on Instagram, Rebanne captioned, "Our gold 1969 nano bag, unveiled at the Rabanne Spring-Summer 25 collection. Created in yellow gold, with 157 Pluie d’Etoiles medals, 200 hours of development, and over 100 hours of manufacturing. Price 250,000 euros inc."

In addition to the Golden Bag, Rabanne debuted two other accessories during Paris Fashion Week: the 1969 Glass Bag, which was created from glass pastilles by Venini, an Italian glassmaker, and the 1969 Ceramic Bag, which was created from small clay discs by the Astier de Villatte workshop in Paris.

On Wednesday, with Cardi B in the front row and popular model Gigi Hadid walking the ramp for Rebanne, they showcased their latest designs at the Paris Fashion Week. The collection was more playful and displayed various patterns along with eye-cathcing accessories.