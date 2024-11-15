Karan Johar Makes A Luxurious Fashion Statement With Schiaparelli Brooch And Drip Birkin Bag, Here’s the Cost

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 15, 2024
Karan Johar continues to uphold his reputation as one of the most fashionable men in Bollywood, and his latest appearance has once again proven his style prowess
All images from Karan Johar's Instagram
At a recent event in Mumbai, the filmmaker turned heads in a stunning beige suit by designer Kanika Goyal
While the suit was undoubtedly striking, it was his bold and quirky accessories that truly stole the spotlight
Karan styled his ivory suit with a statement Schiaparelli Telephone Dial brooch—a hammered gold and enamel piece inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli's collaboration with Salvador Dalí
According to Schiaparelli's website, the brooch costs a whopping $2,941, around Rs 1,65,194
Another eye-catching piece in his look was an exquisite Sanuj Birla's limited edition Birkin Drip bag, created by a Delhi-based artist
Featuring a melting Birkin design, the bag was priced at $2,716.75, around Rs 2,29,441 on 1stdibs.com., which is now showing unavailable
