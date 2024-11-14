Shalini Passi Steals The Spotlight In Kim Kardashian-Inspired ₹5.28 Lakh 'Kim's Alien' Bag At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 14, 2024
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town, not just for her unique lifestyle but also for the whimsical bag collection she showcased on the series
The philanthropist continued to flaunt her extravagant style, carrying another quirky bag from her collection at Isha Ambani's Tira Beauty event in Mumbai
Shalini turned heads in a stunning silver dress, but it was her "Alien" bag that caught the netizens attention
She was carrying a statement Alien bag, named "Kim's Alien," from Judith Leiber’s couture collection
This bedazzled accessory is part of the Judith Leiber X Kardashian line, inspired by Kim Kardashian’s cosmic fashion choices
The bag, adorned with black diamond crystals, is available on Judith Leiber’s website, retailing at SAR 23,519, around Rs 5,28,355
Currently, it’s available at a discounted price of SAR 7,040, approximately Rs 1,58,154
