Shalini Passi Steals The Spotlight In Kim Kardashian-Inspired ₹5.28 Lakh 'Kim's Alien' Bag At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 14, 2024

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town, not just for her unique lifestyle but also for the whimsical bag collection she showcased on the series

The philanthropist continued to flaunt her extravagant style, carrying another quirky bag from her collection at Isha Ambani's Tira Beauty event in Mumbai

Shalini turned heads in a stunning silver dress, but it was her "Alien" bag that caught the netizens attention

She was carrying a statement Alien bag, named "Kim's Alien," from Judith Leiber’s couture collection

This bedazzled accessory is part of the Judith Leiber X Kardashian line, inspired by Kim Kardashian’s cosmic fashion choices

The bag, adorned with black diamond crystals, is available on Judith Leiber’s website, retailing at SAR 23,519, around Rs 5,28,355

Currently, it’s available at a discounted price of SAR 7,040, approximately Rs 1,58,154

