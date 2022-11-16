Kapil Sharma's EPIC transformation in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022
Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma took the internet by storm on Wednesday after he dropped his stunning transformation picture
Kapil Sharma went through quite a transformation. Earlier, he had revealed the reason behind his sudden weight gain
The comedian revealed that he gained 20 kg after his film 'Firangi' bombed at the box office
He was 72 kg while shooting for 'Firangi.' However, after the film flopped at the box office, he went up to 92 kg
However, Kapil decided to bring his life back on track and started exercising regularly
Kapil also controlled his diet by incorporating simple home-cooked meals along with fruits and low-fat dairy products
Kapil now prefers light, easily-digestible foods like steamed or boiled vegetables along with brown rice
Kapil regularly shares his life updates on social media where his followers amass over 43 million
The comedian has shocked his fans with his drastic transformation
