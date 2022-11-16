RIP Krishna: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, others pay respects to Mahesh Babu's father

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022

Legendary Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, passed away on November 15 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest

Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara for the funeral

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara was seen tearing up as she paid her final respects to her dearest grandfather

Mahesh Babu was seen carrying out the cremation ritual

Mahesh Babu's close friend Telugu star Ram Charan was one of the first people to come and pay respects

South star Allu Arjun was also there to pay condolences

'Bahubali' star Prabhas also came to pay homage to the deceased

'Liger' star Vijay Devarakonda was also seen paying tributes at the last rites rituals

Chaitanya Akkineni was also seen paying his last respects to the deceased

Jr NTR was also present to pay his last respects

Megastar Chiranjeevi also met and consoled Mahesh Babu over the untimely demise of his father

Fans all across social media are offering condolences and urging Mahesh to be strong

Thanks For Reading!

Mahesh Babu breaks down at father Krishna's funeral; Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan and others pay...
Find out More