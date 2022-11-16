RIP Krishna: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, others pay respects to Mahesh Babu's father

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2022
Legendary Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, passed away on November 15 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest
Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara for the funeral
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara was seen tearing up as she paid her final respects to her dearest grandfather
Mahesh Babu was seen carrying out the cremation ritual
Mahesh Babu's close friend Telugu star Ram Charan was one of the first people to come and pay respects
South star Allu Arjun was also there to pay condolences
'Bahubali' star Prabhas also came to pay homage to the deceased
'Liger' star Vijay Devarakonda was also seen paying tributes at the last rites rituals
Chaitanya Akkineni was also seen paying his last respects to the deceased
Jr NTR was also present to pay his last respects
Megastar Chiranjeevi also met and consoled Mahesh Babu over the untimely demise of his father
Fans all across social media are offering condolences and urging Mahesh to be strong
