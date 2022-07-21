Kanwar Yatra 2022: Photos of Lord Shiva devotees from Delhi, Meerut and other regions of India

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2022

Kanwar Yatra in Meerut

Kanwariyas walk along the National Highway 48 in the holy month of Shravan, in Gurugram

Lord Shiva devotees or Kanwariyas carrying holy water from the Ganga river walk on a road during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan, in Meerut

Haridwar: Lord Shiva devotees or Kanwariyas gather to collect holy water from the Ganga river for Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage during the holy month of Shrawan

Kanwariyas (Shiv devotees) walk on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Haridwar

Kanwariyas (Shiv devotees) walk on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan, in Gurugram

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot of Hindu deities as they return from Haridwar after collecting holy water from the Ganga river, during the holy month of Shravan, in Meerut

