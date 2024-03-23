Kangana Ranaut Visits Baglamukhi & Jwala Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh On 37th Birthday

She wrote, "This year also I had darshan of Maa Shakti on my birthday, after having darshan of the world famous Baglamukhi ji in Himachal, I along with my family also had darshan of Shaktipeeth Jwala ji, in this ancient Shaktipeeth, Swadhisthana (Jinbha) of Maa Sati had fallen, here since ancient times. The flame is burning, no water, no substance can extinguish that flame, when Pandit ji poured water from the pot on the flame, that water also caught fire, devotees everywhere were astonished to see this divine form of Mother Goddess. Started singing the praises of Shakti, I used to visit Jwala Devi regularly in my childhood, today after many years, when Mother called me, I wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity, Jai Mata Di."