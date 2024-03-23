Kangana Ranaut Visits Baglamukhi & Jwala Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh On 37th Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 23, 2024
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 37th birthday today, March 23, 2024.
Photo Via Instagram
On the occasion of her birthday, Kangana Ranaut headed to seek blessings at Baglamukhi temple and Jwala Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh.
Kangana Ranaut can be seen performing a pooja in the temple.
She wrote, "This year also I had darshan of Maa Shakti on my birthday, after having darshan of the world famous Baglamukhi ji in Himachal, I along with my family also had darshan of Shaktipeeth Jwala ji, in this ancient Shaktipeeth, Swadhisthana (Jinbha) of Maa Sati had fallen, here since ancient times. The flame is burning, no water, no substance can extinguish that flame, when Pandit ji poured water from the pot on the flame, that water also caught fire, devotees everywhere were astonished to see this divine form of Mother Goddess. Started singing the praises of Shakti, I used to visit Jwala Devi regularly in my childhood, today after many years, when Mother called me, I wished for everyone's happiness and prosperity, Jai Mata Di."
Kangana Ranaut donned a traditional suit as she visited the temples.
Kangana Ranaut was accompanied by her family.
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Tejas.
She will be seen next in Emergency and a physiological thriller film with R. Madhavan.
Thanks For Reading!